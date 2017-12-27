'The Good Fight' Season 2 Cast News: Gary Cole Returns With a Bouquet of Roses

Facebook/thegoodfightcbs Promotional image for 'The Good Fight'

Gary Cole will be back for the second season of "The Good Fight."

Cole, who plays Kurt McVeigh, will be reprising his role again for the new season of the CBS All Access series. An exclusive photo was obtained and published by TVLine, which shows Kurt holding a bouquet of roses that are presumably for his wife, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski).

It is yet unknown how many episodes Cole will appear in as the ballistics expert, a role he has played since "The Good Wife." According to executive producers Robert and Michelle King, Kurt and Diane will still be trying to figure things out when the new season premieres.

"When Season 2 picks up, Diane and Kurt are still separated, but have warm feelings for each other. Kurt has been in Los Angeles for big trial, which has meant a lot of time apart that's allowed them to postpone the question of what's next," they told the same publication.

But, Diane will also have some professional problems to deal with. As previously reported, she will find herself in power struggle at the firm with new partner Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald).

Lucca (Cush Jumbo), on the other hand, will face temptation again when she is drawn back into Colin's (Justin Bartha) orbit. As for Maia (Rose Leslie), she encountered a huge bump in her law career in the season 1 finale when she got arrested for her parents' crimes. The new season will see her going to trial.

In other cast news, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi have been promoted to series regulars after recurring as Julius Cain and Jay Dispersia, respectively, in season 1. Erica Tazel, however, will not be returning in a regular capacity. Tazel's Barbara Kolstad may still make future appearances, though.

"The Good Fight" season 2, which consists of 13 episodes, will premiere on March 4 on CBS All Access.