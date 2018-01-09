'The Good Fight' Season 2 Spoilers: New Season to Explore Donald Trump Impeachment

Facebook/thegoodfightcbs Promotional image for 'The Good Fight'

"The Good Fight" is taking on a possible Donald Trump impeachment in season 2.

This much was revealed by co-creator Robert King when he appeared at the recent Television Critics Association press tour, according to Entertainment Weekly. King explained how the arc will begin, with the Democratic Committee leading the charge against President Trump.

"The Democratic Committee is auditioning the firms to take on impeachment hearings because they expect to [win] in November. Our firm — because it's a majority African-American firm — is one of the ones they're pursuing," King said, teasing a huge debate in store for the characters.

He continued, "There's a little bit of digging into the weeds on a lot of the legal issues surrounding impeachment, especially because [the Democrats] are really counting their chickens before they hatch."

However, the impeachment storyline will not be one-sided. King also described it as a satire of Democrats because of how they would react if it were the other way around. At its core, though, is the characters and how their debate will unfold since not all of them want Trump out of the White House.

"There's a lot of argument among them — especially because Michael Boatman's character is very much a Trump supporter," he said.

It looks like the debate will get really heated and both sides will present sound cases. In fact, King teased that viewers will not know which boat to get on after everything has been said and done. "You don't know which one you support at the end," he said.

However, the upcoming season will not all be about the characters' professional lives. Diane (Christine Baranski) will have to deal with her marriage to Kurt (Gary Cole), who will be returning with a bouquet of roses. Fans already know by now that Diane and Kurt are separated, but they still have a lot of figuring out to do when it comes to their relationship.

"The Good Fight" season 2 will premiere on March 4 on CBS All Access.