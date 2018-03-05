'The Grudge' Reboot News: 'Black Mirror' Actress In Talks to Star

Facebook/TheGudgeMovie A still from the horror film "The Grudge"

The horror film series "The Grudge" is getting another reboot treatment, and Andrea Riseborough could be taking the lead this time.

According to Deadline, the "Black Mirror" star is in talks to star in the remake of the 2004 film that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, which was in turn based on the 2002 Japanese horror film, "Ju-on: The Grudge."

In the first remake, Gellar played the role of a foreign exchange student turned social worker Karen Davis, who learns of the deadly curse, which is the crux of the series, and desperately tries not to be claimed by it, only to end up doing the opposite with her efforts.

The new "The Grudge" reboot is changing things up though, as Riseborough will reportedly play the role of a detective and young single mother. "The Eyes of My Mother" director Nicolas Pesce is set to direct.

It is unknown at the moment what elements from the originals will be featured in this "The Grudge" reboot, but it looks like some notable changes will be made.

"The Grudge" series is heavily inspired by the Japanese horror films "Katasumi" and "4444444444." The first official installment, "Ju-On: The Curse," was released in 2000 and featured the story of the murder of Kayako and her son Toshio at the hands of her husband. The crime resulted to a curse that would go on to haunt their house.

The "Ju-On" franchise has a total of 12 films, the last three being the American versions. "The Grudge" reboot that will star Riseborough will be thirteenth although there is no word yet if there will be more.

Apart from the reboot, Riseborough is also attached to "Zero, Zero Zero," a series adaptation of the book "Gamorrah" written by author Roberto Saviano. This is completely different from "The Grudge" as it is all about international cocaine trafficking.