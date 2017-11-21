'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Premiere Date News: Hulu Announces April Release

Facebook/handmaidsonhulu Promotional image for 'The Handmaid's Tale'

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 will be hitting Hulu next year.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the streaming service has announced that the second season of the dystopian series will premiere sometime in April. A specific date was not revealed, though fans are likely just happy to know that they do not have much waiting left to do.

The upcoming 13-episode season will follow Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss, as she attempts to fight the powers that reign over Gilead for her future child. Moss previously teased what fans can expect from the new season, which she describes as both "insane" and "incredible."

"I can say this: There is literally no way that anyone can guess what happens. You can try, but you won't do it. It's incredible. We're really looking to blow people away, and we have every intention to break [the story] open and go even further in all directions," Moss said. "We have no intention of doing anything else than being even more balls to the wall than we were in season 1."

Fans can also expect to meet Emily's wife in season 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clea Duvall, who is known for her work on HBO's "Veep," has been tapped to portray Sylvia, Emily's wife. It can be recalled that Emily/Ofglen/Ofsteven, played by Alexis Bledel, was discovered to be a lesbian in season 1 and was subjected to genital mutilation for it.

In season 2, Emily and Sylvia, who have one son together, will attempt to flee to Canada to get away from the Gilead regime. However, they will encounter more problems and hindrances along the way.

Emily was also part of a resistance group called Mayday, which she introduced to Offred. Bledel, who has been upped to series regular status, won an Emmy Award for her role. Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita, was also promoted to series regular.

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 will premiere in April 2018 on Hulu.