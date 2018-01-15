'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 2 Spoilers: Elisabeth Moss 'Even Better' in Upcoming Installment

Facebook/handmaidsonhulu Promotional image for 'The Handmaid's Tale.'

Elisabeth Moss was praised for her turn as Offred in the first season "The Handmaid's Tale," and showrunner Bruce Miller promises the actress is "even better" in the new installment.

Entertainment Weekly recently released a first look at the upcoming season. The photo shows Offred, whose real name is June, wearing a blood-soaked tank top with a faraway look on her face. Her neck down to her chest is also covered in blood, leading to a lot of unanswered questions.

In 2017, Moss won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her captivating portrayal. More recently, she received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in the Television Series Drama category. And, while everyone can agree that the actress gave a magnificent performance, Miller revealed to the media outlet that she is more impressive in the new season.

"She's even better in season 2, if you can believe it," he said.

Miller did not divulge any huge details about the next season, which he worked on with Margaret Atwood, author of the 1985 novel from which the show is based. However, he did tease a scene involving the funeral of a handmaid in Gilead.

"Everything from the design of their costumes to the way they look is so chilling. These scenes that are so beautiful, while set in such a terrible place, provide the kind of contrast that makes me happy," he said.

As previously reported, the second season will consist of 13 episodes, as well as both new and returning characters. Ofglen/Emily's (Alexis Bledel) wife, Sylvia, will be introduced and is portrayed by Clea Duvall. Moss also promised an "insane" new season, believing that no one will be able to predict what will happen next.

Hulu has announced an April premiere for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2, though a specific date has yet to be revealed.