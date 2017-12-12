The Last of Us Part 2 News: Neil Druckmann Confirms Popular Fan Theory, Development Update

Facebook/naughtydog Promo image for Naughty Dog's 'The Last of Us Part 2'

The wait for "The Last of Us Part 2" may soon be over, according to the game's writer and director Neil Druckmann.

During the PlayStation Experience panel over the weekend that was reported by VG24/7, Druckmann confirmed that the development of the second installment of the award-winning action-adventure survival horror game that was first released by Naughty Dog in 2013 is about "50 to 60%" finished.

Druckmann also revealed that one of the characters for the upcoming game was pregnant. "After the first day, Halley [Gross] goes home and says to her husband, 'I think I got someone pregnant,'" he said. This confirmed one of the game's most famous fan theory, claiming that Ellie will bear a child. However, he did not reveal the name of the character who became pregnant in the upcoming game.

When asked if Ellie's adult companion Joel is still alive after fans speculated that the character's death might have pushed her to seek revenge, Druckmann gave a vague answer. "Everybody dies at some point," he also said.

The writer-director also explained further that no character can be considered safe in the upcoming game. "There are stakes--there are real stakes," Druckmann also stated. "With The Last of Us, no one is safe. We want people to go into The Last of Us: Part II, especially with this theme [of hate] and what we're trying to say with this game, is knowing that no one is safe--not even these two [Joel and Ellie]."

On the other hand, Druckmann also mentioned that the plot of "The Last of Us Part 2" will be filled with hate. Yet it will still feature some elements of hope and several lighthearted incidents. Generally, the story of the upcoming game will talk about "pursuing justice; the positive and the negative and the really messy grey area that can occupy that."

Finally, Druckmann confirmed that the next footage for "The Last of Us Part 2" as well as its other details will be released during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2018.