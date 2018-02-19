'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: Azima Joins Green in Mountain Watch Duties

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

Azima (Jodie Turner-Smith) is going to experience some mountain warfare action in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

The trailer released for the new installment provides a glimpse of the new VBSS operator of the USS Nathan James in fatigues while on a mountain watch. She seems to be part of the group of Lt. Green (Travis Van Winkle), the leader of the Navy's Mountain Warfare Unit. In the clip, Azima's team seems to be on a collision course with an enemy faction. The Americans will soon discover the kind of mess they are in. The promo shows Green and some members of his platoon on their knees while the adversaries have guns pointed at their heads.

Azima's storyline is bound to become even bigger in season 5 since she has been promoted as a series regular. Last installment, she joined the Navy in humanity's fight against the Red Rust. Before that, she was a sergeant in the Kenyan Navy. Azima had heard of Chandler and the part he played during the first plague. When she became part of the group, she quickly formed a friendship with Sasha (Bridget Regan). The pair's sisterhood is expected to become even stronger in the next season. As two of the small number of women aboard the USS Nathan James, they bonded over a lot of things.

Meanwhile, season 5 will see the rise of a new threat, not only to the U.S., but to the world. A Latin American leader has been building his own Army, poised for a take over. Tired of seeing his race at the bottom of the food chain, he will do everything to make the powerhouses acknowledge what the Latinos can do. His first display of dominance is by taking down one of the American satellites. Soon, fighter jets are deployed to rain bombs in a crowded Navy event. As Chandler explains to his president, these are just part of a series of attacks in the country.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.