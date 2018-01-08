'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: US to Strengthen Army-Navy Connection in the Face of New Threat

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

The Americans will be fortifying the country's military forces in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

Spoilers for the new installment indicate that the US leaders will be creating a small group of Army soldiers to help in the rehabilitation after the Red Rust. According to reports, this unit will be headed by a general named Don Kinkaid (to be played by Thomas Calabro). It has been previously revealed that the storyline would not dwell heavily in the recovery period as the world slowly get over the effects of the plague. Still, Kinkaid and his men are expected to play integral roles in the succeeding problems that the Americans will be facing next.

In fact, the Army will likely be tapped to help the Navy in ensuring the security of the American people. Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) and the others will definitely need assistance when the new threat surfaces in season 5. The promo released indicate the huge trouble that the crew of the USS Nathan James will encounter. A Latin American mobster with a megalomaniac dreams of taking over the world will make his presence known. His first move is to show the US how easily he can take down one of the country's satellites.

Since the show first aired in 2014, it has acquired quite a lot of followers. Executive producer Steve Kane previously talked about the support they have been getting since the premiere. According to him, they were particularly happy when real-life sailors approach them to say how much they love the show. Most of them, he said, were thankful to the series for showing the Navy and the Surface Warfare communities in a positive way.

"That means a lot to us, too: our relationship with the United States Navy has become so close, and they know we're not setting out to make a commercial for them, but we are telling a story about heroes, and, truthfully, we meet these men and women in real life and they, in many ways, are heroes. It means a lot to us, and I think everyone on the crew has felt the special bond with both the fans and the Navy. [The Navy] come to the set all the time..." Kane said.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.