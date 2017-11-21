'The Mick' Season 2 Spoilers: Mickey and Jimmy Take the Kids Back to Their Hometown

Facebook/TheMickFOX Promotional image for 'The Mick'

The upcoming episode of "The Mick" season 2 will see Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) and Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) heading back to their hometown.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Homecoming," states that Mickey and Jimmy will take the entire gang with them on their road trip to their hometown of Warwick. The purpose of the trip is to celebrate the retirement of Jimmy's high school baseball number, but past transgressions will soon come to light.

Jimmy was set to become a professional baseball player, and he will find out that Mickey may have played a part in destroying that potential. The kids, on the other hand, will have their own problems to deal with. Chip (Thomas Barbusca) and Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia) will become involved with some spoiled teenagers in the area.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features Mickey boasting to the gang that her life "turned out better" than the lives of some old friends from their hometown and that she intends to rub it to them. Mickey reunites with some old friends, but Alba (Carla Jimenez) finds herself attracted to one of them. Mickey warns Alba that the man she likes is a psychopath, but it is clear that the latter does not care about that at all.

The previous episode, "The Matriarch," saw Mickey taking advantage of great-grandmother Rita Pemberton's dementia by pretending to be her old friend, Helen. However, Mickey soon discovered that Helen was Rita's lover. While Rita died before the episode's end, Mickey and the kids found themselves thrust back into the luxurious life when they were left with the vast mansion, as well as Colonel Pemberton.

Showrunner Josh Chernin revealed to Den of Geek that they intended for Mickey and the Pemberton kids to become prosperous again, though the move came earlier than they initially planned. He also explained that the kids' grandfather would continue to make appearances here and there.

"One, we really like E.J. Callahan, the actor. He's just great to have on set. We also thought he'd just make for a really funny prop to have around moving around," Chernin said. "I don't know if he'll be around a ton, but he will pop up from time to time."

"The Mick" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.