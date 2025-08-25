Home News Pastor shares what happened when he spoke to Ozzy Osbourne about the Gospel

Pastor Dylan Novak has spent the last decade doing something truly distinctive: intentionally taking the Gospel directly to some of the most famous names in Hollywood.

Novak, founder of the Celebrity Evangelist ministry, has personally shared Christ with more than 2,000 actors, musicians and public figures — and his encounters offer an opportunity for these individuals to embrace truth.

He recently made headlines over a 2023 interaction he had with rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, an encounter that received renewed national attention after Osbourne’s death last month.

Novak told The Christian Post that he met Osbourne and his family at a convention two years ago and spent time sharing the Gospel with each member of the musician’s family.

He did his research beforehand and read an old interview in which the singer said he identified “more as Christian than anything” and wished he could better understand Scripture.

So, Novak arrived at the event with a gift: a New Living Translation Bible personalized with Osbourne’s name and accompanied by handwritten letters for each family member. This is what he typically does to show each celebrity that he cares enough for them to take the time to personalize every gift.

Novak said Osbourne’s reaction was truly warm and receptive, with the singer immediately thumbing through the Bible.

“Ozzy was very kind,” Novak recalled. “He immediately turned to the Gospels … and even made the comment, ‘I can understand this.’”

The pastor had positive conversations with the rest of the family as well, including Osbourne’s son, Jack. Interestingly, a few weeks later, Jack reportedly saw Novak at another event and stopped him to reveal something deeply encouraging: the Bible Novak gave to Osbourne had made a big impact.

In fact, Osbourne ended up demanding the Bible and Novak’s letter after the autograph signing ended and before going to bed.

“He pitched a fit before he would go up to his room, saying, ‘Where’s my Bible? I want my Bible!’” Jack told him, adding that the Bible had become a fixture on Osbourne’s bedside table and a conversation starter with guests at the family home.

For Novak, it was a powerful reminder that sharing the Gospel is about obedience, not guaranteed outcomes.

“Ozzy Osbourne heard the Gospel,” Novak said. “It’s incredible — and it’s because of the effort we put in to follow what Jesus told us to do: go into all the world and preach the Gospel.”

His Celebrity Evangelist ministry naturally requires him to step out and speak with people who have experienced the sway of fame and money — and that might be intimidating for some.

Yet Novak knows he’s making a difference and continues to stay the course.

“We can’t save anybody,” he said. “But we can point people to the One who saves.”

Rejection, Novak said, is sometimes part of his ministry. Regardless, he strives for gentleness in his approach to celebrities. If someone refuses his kind-hearted and personalized gifts or the Gospel message, he simply pivots and continues the conversation, leaving the door open.

Ultimately, Novak’s goal is to make sure every person — regardless of how famous or powerful in a worldly sense — hears the Gospel message.

“It’s a very unreached … people group,” he said of celebrities, noting, though, that these people have massive sway and influence. “There are people who will listen to their favorite celebrity a lot quicker than they’ll listen to you or me.”

Novak told The Christian Post he hopes that his ministry will be fully self-sustaining over the next decade, as it’s an expensive endeavor to attend these events and evangelize. In fact, a single weekend convention can cost thousands of dollars, with individual meet-and-greet fees for each celebrity.

But those interested in supporting Novak can sponsor Bibles and help cover event costs by visiting the Celebrity Evangelist website.