The NES Classic Is Coming Back in June, 'Expected' to Stay Available Until End of 2018

The NES Classic has been one of the hottest gadgets last year, and for those who missed out the first time it has been released, here's a second chance to get it. Nintendo has just announced that they are bringing back the throwback console to store shelves starting June 29.

Just like the SNES Classic edition that also launched last year, many fans of classic Nintendo games simply could not find an NES Classic edition unit in stores when the console quickly sold out right after the company stopped producing more units on April of last year.

Nintendo The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985, and is now coming back in stores next month.

Nintendo has since then promised a relaunch of the mini-console and that they would be making more of them to ensure that NES fans are not left out. In a post on Twitter on Monday, May 14, Nintendo of America revealed the launch date of the new batch of NES Classics.

"#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year," Nintendo announced in their post.

The mini-console, along with the SNES Classic Edition, will be available until the holiday season, an important detail that assures fans that they won't have to get a pre-order or buy re-sold units at higher prices, as Cinema Blend pointed out.

Now, it just remains to be seen if Nintendo can ramp up the production of both the NES Classic and SNES Classic mini-consoles to keep up with the demand for them. The first time Nintendo revealed the NES Classic, the company also announced that it will be a limited edition item, and the demand quickly emptied the shelves of retailers.

Twitter/Nintendo of America Nintendo announced on social media that the NES Classic edition will be available starting Jun. 29, and will be available through the end of the year along with the SNES Classic.

It looks like Nintendo finally caved in to the public outcry to make more of the mini-consoles, and given the way the company announced this new run, it looks like there would be a decent supply of NES Classic consoles coming in up to the holidays this year.

By all indications, this new batch of NES Classic consoles will be the same as the old ones and is still listed at around $60 on Nintendo's website. It's still the same, miniaturized version of the classic console that was first released in 1985, now adapted to play nice with modern television sets via an HDMI port.

It will still have the same full-sized NES Classic controller provided out of the box, along with 30 pre-installed games including three versions of "Super Mario Bros.," "Donkey Kong," "The Legend of Zelda," and more.

These games also come with a few improvements, including suspend and save features as well as several display modes. All these and more will be available with the return of the NES Classic to store shelves on June 29.