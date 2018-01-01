'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Elijah to Have a New Love Interest?

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

Elijah (Daniel Gillies) is set to meet an enigmatic vampire who may become his new love interest in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

According to TVLine, "Once Upon a Time" alum Jaime Murray will be joining the CW series in the new installment. Murray is set to play the role of Antoinette, a beautiful, "old-school" vampire whom Elijah will meet after losing his memory. Antoinette is described as free-spirited and flirtatious woman who has a dark, painful past. It remains to be seen if she and Elijah will be involved romantically. It is possible since his memory has been erased. He will not even remember Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) in his present condition.

For fans of Elijah and Hayley, the pair's love story has been bittersweet. As the series' star-crossed lovers, their relationship has always been set aside from the greater good. Executive producer Julie Plec has previously said that they are not closing their doors on the couple. With Hope's (who is now played by Danielle Rose Russell) life on the line, Elijah and Hayley both knew that they would have to give up on their own happiness for the little one's safety. In the years spent away from each other, both characters will meet potential love interests. In Hayley's case, she will become involved with a human, an Irish chef named Declan (Torrance Coombs).

"I love Hayley and Elijah and I do hope they can find peace in eternity," Plec explained. "I don't know how quickly that will be able to happen, but it's not something that I take lightly."

While Elijah's love life is a mess, his brother will be flourishing. Spoilers indicate that after years of pining, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline (Candice King) will finally be together. With both of them single, her husband Stefan (Paul Wesley) and his girlfriend Cami (Leah Pipes) are dead, speculations are rife that the two will find happiness in each other's arms.

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.