'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Hope to be Sole Mikaelson Survivor?

Hope (now played by Danielle Rose Russell) may be the only Mikaelson left standing at the end of the final season of "The Originals."

New details of the upcoming installment have been released, and many fans are wondering if there will be a happy ending for the Original vampire family. Based on the titles of the new episodes slated to air next year, things will not be going well for Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and his siblings. For instance, the ninth episode titled "We Have Not Long to Live" seems to be hinting of the looming annihilation of the Mikaelsons. The succeeding episodes, "There in The Disappearing Light" and "Til the Day I Die," further cement this idea.

Previously, it has been teased that the CW is planning a spinoff for the series. The new show will reportedly have Hope, Klaus' daughter, as the protagonist. If this will push through, the teen may end up to be the only Mikaelson to survive the purge. She will be the sole member of the Original family to roam the human world.

Previously, it has been revealed that Klaus and his siblings are going to face the most significant challenge in their long lives. In the last finale, they were forced to separate to protect Hope from being possessed by the Hollow.

Klaus' predicament, specifically, is said to be the worst, as he will struggle a lot in accepting the truth that he will never see his brothers and sisters again. That said, he will have someone to help him in the absence of his family. Caroline (Candice King) will arrive in New Orleans in the hopes of boosting Klaus' morale. King has revealed in an interview that her character would probably appear in several episodes and that many "Klaroline" fans would be happy with the storyline.

"They're still filming, and I may or may not be heading to Atlanta one more time," King said. "So I'm just as much in the dark as all the fans are. It's been really fun to continue that storyline, knowing how much it meant to everyone that watched the show. ... I can say that I worked a lot with Joseph Morgan. The Klaroline fans will be very happy."

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.