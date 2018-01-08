'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: How Will Elijah Regain His Memory?

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

Elijah's (Daniel Gillies) sad journey will be explained in detail in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

According to TV Guide, an episode of the new installment will focus solely on Elijah's storyline. When he and his siblings agreed to store parts of the Hollow in their bodies, Elijah had his memories erased. This was to ensure that he would never find his way back to New Orleans. Hope's (who is now played by Danielle Rose Russell) life depended on this promise and even if he was against it, he had no choice. Showrunner Julie Plec said that viewers would get their fill on Elijah and what he has been up to after the Mikaelsons parted ways.

"Three episodes in, we actually get an episode that is Elijah from start to finish, and it's the first time we've ever done that," Plec revealed. "We get to see where Elijah left off in that episode so long ago, and what he's been doing in the seven years that's passed."

Spoilers for season 5, though, hints that Elijah will break the pact and soon find his way back to New Orleans at Marcel's (Charles Michael Davis) orders. The current leader of the city appears to be gearing up for a big Mikaelson reunion. It is possible that Marcel will somehow find a way to bring back Elijah's memories. There are also speculations that he will let the Original stay clueless and use him for his selfish schemes. As long as Elijah is not aware of who he is, Marcel can do whatever he wants with him, even going as far as pit him against his brother Klaus (Joseph Morgan).

Meanwhile, it is revealed that Elijah will meet a female vampire who may become his love interest. The CW series has tapped on "Once Upon a Time" alum Jaime Murray to play the role of Antoinette, an enigmatic "old-school" vampire who will befriend Elijah. Antoinette has a dark past and she may have an ulterior motive for seeking the Original.

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.