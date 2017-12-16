'The Originals' Series Finale Spoilers: Four Main Characters Spotted In New Orleans
The Mikaelsons will find their way back to New Orleans in the series finale of "The Originals," based on the behind-the-scenes photos taken on the set of "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off.
TV Guide spotted several photos shared by fans on Instagram that was taken on the streets of New Orleans where the final episode was reportedly shot. Based on the photos, the Mikaelson siblings Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Rebekah (Claire Holt) will be spending time together during a Mardi Gras celebration in the city. They will also be joined by "The Vampire Diaries" regular Caroline (Candice King).
Because the four characters were seen together in one spot, several speculations were going around about the plot of the show's series finale. According to the report, the Mikaelsons could possibly solve the problem of the Hollow which prohibits them to be together. This means that they will defeat the evil forces that keep their family apart.
In an interview with TVLine's Michael Ausiello, executive producer Julie Plec revealed that the Hollows will continue to be a force to reckon with in the upcoming season. "The Big Bad this year is launched from an ideology more so than one singular person's nefarious desire," Plec stated. "It's an ideology that was spawned almost a century ago, a movement that has been simmering and stewing over that century. It does have a personal connection to the Mikaelson family, but it also has a thematic resonance that is very timely."
Caroline's presence in the episode could also mean that the fan-favorite "Klaroline" pairing might have a happy ending. Fans of the supernatural drama were hoping that Klaus will end up with Caroline, which could be possible since the two of them are spotted in New Orleans together.
The CW has yet to announce the release date of fifth and final season of "The Originals" in the coming days.