'The Originals' Series Finale Spoilers: Four Main Characters Spotted In New Orleans

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

The Mikaelsons will find their way back to New Orleans in the series finale of "The Originals," based on the behind-the-scenes photos taken on the set of "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off.

TV Guide spotted several photos shared by fans on Instagram that was taken on the streets of New Orleans where the final episode was reportedly shot. Based on the photos, the Mikaelson siblings Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Rebekah (Claire Holt) will be spending time together during a Mardi Gras celebration in the city. They will also be joined by "The Vampire Diaries" regular Caroline (Candice King).