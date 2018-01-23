Facebook/PrettyLittleLiars Marlene King talks about plot details for "The Perfectionists."

"The Perfectionists" showrunner Marlene King revealed how the series' plot is similar to the origin series. He also teased about the cliffhanger of the show.

At the 2018 Freeform Summit in Los Angeles, King talked about how the plot of "The Perfectionists" is similar to its origin series, "Pretty Little Liars."

"There is a big mystery, and there is a murder, and there are some characters who are a fractured group at the beginning of our story, and through a murder they become friends. So it's similar in that regard, but it's a whole new mystery, a whole new murder," King told TVLine.

But in contrast to "Pretty Little Liars," King told CBS 8 that the main characters of "The Perfectionists" will not all be female. She said that because the male characters became a big part of "Pretty Little Liars" towards the end, she wanted to begin "The Perfectionists" with male characters intact.

"I wanted to explore the relationship between guys and girls who can be friends and not necessarily boyfriend-girlfriend," said the showrunner.

King confirmed that Sasha Pieterse's Alison and Janel Parrish's Mona are appearing in Beacon Heights from "The Perfectionists." The new series might be following an entirely new mystery, but the pilot episode will explain how Alison and Mona are going to fit in the story, which takes place in Beacon Heights in Portland, Oregon.

Although the other cast members from "Pretty Little Liars" have yet to confirm if they are appearing in the spin-off, King said that there's a chance that viewers will see them later on in the show.

Meanwhile, King offered a big cliffhanger in "The Perfectionists."

"We're meeting four new characters who are Perfectionists — and one of them won't make it to the end of the pilot," said King.

The premiere of "The Perfectionists" has yet to be confirmed.