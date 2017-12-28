'The Predator' 2018 Plot Rumors: Could Disney Reboot Alien Vs. Predator?

Youtube/PredatorsTheMovie A screenshot from the trailer of the 2010 movie "Predators."

With the release of "The Predator" only three months away, fans are finally getting some major details about the much-awaited sequel. But with the film businesses of 21st Century Fox now under new management, what could this mean for the franchise's future.

Unlike the original film or its 2010 incarnation, this film will take the dreadlock-sporting alien to the suburbs. Stacey Snider, CEO of 20th Century Fox, also dropped an interesting tidbit where she also revealed that the story will center around a "little boy and his dad."

Director Shane Black's tweet earlier this year also gave fans an idea of what to expect next year, particularly with regards to its violent content. "PG-13 is for pu***es," Black wrote. "Spines bleed...a lot."

"The Predator" stars Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key. Last month, co-star Thomas Jane shared a little bit of their character's backstory. According to Jane, most of them are military vets suffering from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) along with a crazy dude who thinks he's seen a UFO with the Predator on board. Together they decide to track down the alien and if need be, stop its murderous rampage.

Partial cast... beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers. Cameras roll today. Follow me on Twitter for updates. Wish us luck. pic.twitter.com/vYGgGesW0Y — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 20, 2017

However, what's even more interesting about the film is what comes after as Disney's deal with 20th Century Fox are expected to have some far-reaching consequences as far as movie franchises go. Aside from the lucrative "X-Men," the acquisition also brings the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises under one roof.

Could Disney recreate a third crossover film between the two iconic sci-fi franchises? So far, the media giant has not worked on explicitly unfamily-friendly projects before. However, the two franchises are just too big, and too lucrative to be concerned about their image. Hopefully, Disney decides to expand both universes as they still have vibrant fanbases made up of old and new fans.

"The Predator" is set to be released on Aug. 3, 2018.