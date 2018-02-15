'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News: Camille Grammer Open to Returning to the Reality Series

REUTERS/Jeff Haynes Actor Kelsey Grammer (R) and now ex-wife Camille watch a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, August 27, 2008.

Former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Camille Grammer does not the downplay the possibility of her return to the reality series.

While her stint on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was less than a pleasant experience for Grammer, the reality-TV star has revealed that she is still willing to lend her presence to the reality show if given the chance. Speaking at this week's episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Grammer said that her return to show is dependent on "The Real Housewives" producer, Andy Cohen.

"It's up to you," Grammer told Cohen, who, incidentally, is also the host of "Watch What Happens Live."

In the same interview, Cohen revealed that, while he and Grammer had talked about the possibility of her return to the reality series, there were certain things that held her back, including her fear of saying something that may not fall in the good graces of the viewers and get bashed on social media. When Cohen asked Grammer if she is ready to let go of those hindrances, she answered that she has gotten better but is still in the process of learning and adapting.

"I'm getting a lot better...You take it personal. But I'm learning not to," Grammer said in reference to the negative comments about her on social media.

To recall, it was in 2013 when Grammer decided to exit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," her second departure from the show as she also quit the series before its then upcoming season 3.

In an interview with E!News after her first exit from the show, Grammer clarified that she had not been fired from the reality series, and that the decision to leave "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was primarily due to the desire to protect her privacy.

"I didn't want to expose my personal life so much anymore. I had done that and was over that. I care very much for my family and children and that show tends to take me away from them, Grammer said.