'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News: Fight Erupts During Filming of Season 8 Reunion Special

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 8

The air is thick with tension in the recent filming of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 reunion special.

A source reportedly told Radar Online that the cast members of the long-running Bravo reality show were involved in explosive drama both on the air and behind the cameras during the all-day filming.

"Tensions are running high," the source reportedly told Radar. "Even though the first half of the season was rather dull, things quickly picked up in the second half, with the women choosing sides and allegiances," the insider added.

The source also told the online tabloid that the events quickly turned ugly while the ladies were in the middle of the production. According to the source, Dorit Kemsley came to the set ready to go after her co-stars Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Camille Grammer, and Kyle Richards. The source also mentioned that Kemsley's husband P.K. also joined her during the filming, which means that someone took her side during that time.

The cameras also caught the drama between Mellencamp Arroyave and Ericka Girardi, whose feud intensified on social media after the episode where the ladies were at each other's throats was aired. This means that their bickering will also level up in the reunion special.

In her recent blog entry for Bravo, Mellencamp Arroyave called out Girardi for liking a Twitter post from a netizen who wanted her to be kicked out of the show. "You can be shady all you want (as I know I can be), but co-signing that you wish another woman would lose her job doesn't scream 'you go, girl!' in quite a positive way," the 36-year-old former equestrian stated.

But while her castmates were reportedly caught in major drama, Lisa Vanderpump reportedly took a backseat this season and avoided joining the catfights. "Lisa has been so busy with her restaurants," the source also said. "She just didn't have the energy or desire to engage with the petty antics of the ladies," the insider went on to share.

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT.