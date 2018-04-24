'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News: More Fights Happening In Season 8 Reunion Special

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills The cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 8

The drama is far from over in season 8 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," based on the trailer for the upcoming reunion special for this season.

The ladies showed that they can get feistier than ever in the promo trailer for the upcoming episode on Tuesday, April 24.

In the opening scene of the promo trailer, Dorit Kemsley issued a stern warning by saying: "Doomsday is upon us."

When franchise host and executive producer Andy Cohen asked her if she felt misunderstood, the designer confessed. "I do. Today, for me, is about really being able to have a voice," she stated.

Bustle also mentioned that Cohen asked Lisa Vanderpump before the camera begins to roll if she believes that there are some unresolved issues at the time, the 57-year-old restauranteur said that it could be the three-way drama between herself, Kemsley, and Kyle Richards.

During the entire season, Vanderpump, Richards, and Kemsley found themselves at odds with each other. Richards believed that Vanderpump has been neglecting their friendship, while Kemsley felt that the 49-year-old actress and former child star was meddling with her friendship with Vanderpump.

Richards and Kemsley also had an ugly spat in the season 8 finale, when the former walked out of the latter's party for the launch of her swimsuit collection. The two reportedly tried to patch things up after the incident, but the trailer proved that the bad blood between the co-stars continues.

In one of the clips in the trailer, Richards accused Kemsley of exaggerating, but the latter shrugged her off. This made Richards even more irked and yelled at her, saying, "It's on camera!"

Kemsley also mentioned that Richards dropped Vanderpump's name in one of their confrontations. "You told me, 'Lisa Vanderpump believes she controls you,'" the designer stated. This made Vanderpump annoyed.

On the other hand, Vanderpump also talked about her friendship with Richards. "I want to be really frank here," she told Richards, adding, "Most of our conversations are about you."

Their co-star Lisa Rinna also added her own observation, saying that there is a silent competition happening between Vanderpump and Richards, which the two denied.

While the friendship between the co-stars looked complicated all throughout season 8 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Kemsley told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that all is well for the three of them.

"You know, Kyle, Lisa Vanderpump, and I have a really great friendship individually, and collectively, and it's that kind of relationship that's really real, and strong and ever growing," the designer also said.

Aside from the conflict between the three, fans will also reportedly see a confrontation between Erika Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave when the latter opened up about the time when she felt that the former tends to speak to her in a dismissive way.

Richards will also talk about her experience when she was robbed after moving to her new home in Encino, California.

Bravo will air the reunion special of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 at 9 p.m. EDT.