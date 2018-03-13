'Get to Work' expansion pack set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game on March 20

EA The 'Get to Work' expansion pack will add the scientist career to 'The Sims 4'

The console versions of "The Sims 4" are about to receive some additional content once again, as the developers are now getting ready to release the "Get to Work" expansion pack.

"Get to Work" was released back in 2015 for the PC and Mac versions of the life simulation title, and starting March 20, console players will be able to join in on the fun.

The main features of the "Get to Work" expansion pack are its additional careers.

With this expansion pack installed, players will be able to follow a career path that leads to them becoming a detective, or they can go down an alternate route and study to become a doctor. They can also put in some time at the lab and see what life is like as a scientist.

There are obviously pros and cons to each job mentioned above, and it will be up to the players to see which one works best for them.

Now, if players do not really have dreams of becoming a detective, a doctor or a scientist, "Get to Work" will help them pursue a different type of career.

"Sims 4" players will be given the things needed to start their own retail business, and it will be up to them to determine what kinds of products they want to sell and how they want to advertise those to prospective customers. They will even be able to use Build Mode to customize their business.

Player can look at the different items included in the aforementioned expansion pack in a segment of the game's official website.

Developers are also adding the alien dimension to the console versions of the game via this expansion pack, so that should give players something to check out when they want to take a break from their careers.

More news about the console versions of "The Sims 4" should be made available soon.