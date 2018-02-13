Facebook/NBCTheVoice Promotional image for 'The Voice'

NBC has released a sneak peek into season 14 of "The Voice," including a brand new game changer.

The first look video introduces the newest coach on "The Voice," Kelly Clarkson. A reality singing competition winner herself, Clarkson is no stranger to the game. Joining Clarkson are returning coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.

"It's pretty cool for me to be on 'The Voice' because I get to basically help someone that was me," she says in the video.

The other judges seem to like Clarkson just as much as her own fans, with Keys striking a particular dynamic with the "American Idol" winner. The video also shows that Clarkson can be sassy when she needs to be.

The judges also preview a new feature called blocking, which allows them to essentially prevent another judge from getting the contestant to join their team. The new "game changer" is further explained by host Carson Daly in a digital exclusive video posted online. In the clip, Daly shows off the new and improved chairs which are now equipped with three block buttons — one for each competitor coach.

"These allow each coach to block another coach from getting an artist," the host explains. "Each coach has only one block, and only one block is allowed per audition."

When the block button is pushed, the coach who pressed it will automatically turn around. The blocked coach will not know they have been blocked until they press their red button that turns their chair around. The new feature is designed to make the blind auditions "even more competitive."

Fans of Shawn Mendes can also look forward to the upcoming season, as the Canadian crooner is set to appear as a celebrity adviser for Keys' team, Entertainment Tonight reported in January. At just 19 years old, Mendes is the youngest celebrity adviser in the history of the show.

"The Voice" season 14 will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.