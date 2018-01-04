'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Return Date: Second Half to Resume in February

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promo image for 'The Walking Dead'

"The Walking Dead" season 8 is currently on a break, with the show scheduled to return in February.

When the season resumes, fans can expect to see more stories revolving around Carl (Chandler Riggs) before he turns into a walker. As fans know, the midseason finale revealed that Carl was bitten by a walker a few episodes back, which means his fate is doomed. The episode received a lot of backlash from fans, especially since the character is still alive and well in the comic books from which the show is based.

Fans can look forward to seeing Carl make a huge impact on Rick (Andrew Lincoln) before he goes. Rick has been determined to kill Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), as well as any Saviors member who followed and aided the antagonist. However, Carl will attempt to convince Rick that not all of the Saviors are bad and that he should not wipe them all out. After everything that happened to the Alexandrians because of Negan and his crew, it is going to take a lot of effort to talk Rick into keeping some of them alive.

"There's still a little more left in Carl's story — in episode nine [the midseason premiere in 2018] — and that impacts Rick, Michonne and everyone. Although Carl's story is coming to an end, it's not over yet," Riggs previously teased.

"The Walking Dead" has enjoyed high ratings for the past seasons, but the eighth is not doing too well in terms of numbers. And, while its ratings have been declining, executive producer David Alpert is confident that the AMC zombie series is still very popular.

"I don't think in any way the brand has lost its relevance in general," he told Variety. "I think we're just seeing a decline in urgency across all media to consume something at a specific time."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns on Feb. 25 on AMC.