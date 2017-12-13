'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Chandler Riggs Previews Carl's Death, Final Moments With Rick

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC Promotional image for 'The Walking Dead'

The midseason finale of "The Walking Dead" served a huge surprise concerning one of the show's original stars, but fans are likely keeping the hope alive.

For those who are unaware, the midseason finale of the AMC zombie drama revealed that Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was going to die. He had been bitten by a walker a couple of episodes beforehand and his days are now numbered. But could there be hope that he lives? According to Riggs himself, apparently not.

"Yes, Carl is going to die," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's no way he can get back from that. His story is definitely coming to an end."

Fans were blindsided with the big twist in Carl's story, especially since Carl is one of the only stars left who originally appeared in the pilot. Additionally, in the comics from which the show is based, Carl is still alive and well.

But, just because Carl is on his way out does not mean he will not have any stories left to tell. In fact, he will be a voice of reason for Rick, who seems hell-bent on destroying Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his entire band of Saviors. Riggs explained that Carl has been learning from Rick's rights and wrongs all these years. And, though he may not be destined to lead the Alexandrians anymore, he will still have some wise words for his father.

"There's still a little more left in Carl's story — in episode nine [the midseason premiere in 2018] — and that impacts Rick, Michonne and everyone," he teased. "Although Carl's story is coming to an end, it's not over yet."

Carl will apparently reach out to Rick and attempt to talk some sense into him. The teenager believes that good people exist and that the Saviors do not deserve to be wiped out.

"There's some humanitarian aspects that Carl is going to try and teach Rick in his final moments," he previewed.

Fans are not the only ones devastated by the loss of an important, seemingly untouchable character. According to Entertainment Weekly, Riggs' father, William, took to Facebook to slam showrunner Scott M. Gimple for his decision to kill off Carl. He revealed that Gimple had broken the news to his son two weeks prior to his birthday, even though he was previously informed that he would stay on for three more years.

"I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did," the now-deleted Facebook comment read. "I know how much it hurt him."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 will return on Feb. 25 on AMC.