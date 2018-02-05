'The Walking Dead' Spoilers: 'Carl Might Not Die,' Teased Robert Kirkman

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMC The last days of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) will be seen in the second half of 'The Walking Dead' season 8.

"The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman teases another possible fake death in the series, hinting that Carl Grimes might still be alive.

With just a few weeks left before "The Walking Dead" season 8 returns to the small screen, the zombie thriller is back to play with people's emotions.

The series mid-season finale showed Carl (Chandler Riggs) down in the sewers after he was bitten by a zombie. With no known cure, fans knew for sure that it was the end for Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) son.

Although his death has been rumored all season, it still came as a curious twist. After all, Carl is still very much alive in the comics, which is now on its 175th issue.

However, in a Q&A panel for the Walker Stalker Cruise, Kirkman gave fans a little hope about Carl's future.

"He's not dead yet. He might not die. You never know," Kirkman told reporters. "But I think if, were that to happen, I think that it would have some interesting ramifications on Rick."

Kirkman added that Carl's death would push his father to start an "All Out War" against the Saviors, which should make the second half of season 8 more exciting. "I think it's going to be really cool," he said.

If Carl is officially out of the picture though, this would have major ramifications on the TV adaptation, but Kirkman does not seem concerned.

"I think there's a lot of great stuff from the comic that will be adapted into the show in season 9 or beyond," quipped Kirkman, who mentioned the possibility of the Whisperers showing up. "I'm not confirming that, but I definitely would not rule it out," he finished.

Comic fans know that Carl is an important character when the Whisperers arrived in the comics.

If Carl does miraculously survive his supposed zombie bite from the mid-season finale, it would not be the first fake death from "The Walking Dead." Many fans were deceived back in season 6, when the series made it seem that Glenn (Steven Yeun) died from a zombie attack. He was even removed from the show's opening credits until three episodes later, when he returned unscathed.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 returns Sunday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.