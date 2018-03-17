AMC A promotional still from "The Walking Dead" season 8, episode 6, "The King, the Widow, and Rick"

If there is one thing that fans should not expect to see in "The Walking Dead," it is an explanation as to what caused the zombie outbreak.

While promoting his new comic book "Oblivion Song," series creator Robert Kirkman answered questions from fans on Tumblr about his body of work — one of the most popular of which is the zombie drama.

When asked about the origin of the undead-related problem, which flushed Rick and company into this walker-infested post-apocalyptic world that fans have watched them to power through for years in "The Walking Dead" both in the print and the small screen, Kirkman said that it is not really important to the story, describing it as "a crazy sci-fi thing" that is bound to make the story "much weirder."

"It couldn't be less important to the story and the lives of these characters. It would be completely out of place in the story," he explained.

"Honestly if a scientist from Washington came to the character and told them what happened, the characters would just shrug and say 'Oh... okay...' it wouldn't change their lives at all... and... I've said too much," he went on to say.

In line with this, fans should not hope about a cure ever coming to light in "The Walking Dead" either. Last year at the San Diego Comic-Con, Kirkman made it pretty clear that he has no intentions of solving this mystery.

He stated that finding the cure would make for a "boring show," and it really is not for Rick's group to deal with since they do not have the expertise and knowledge with regards to the science of it all.

Kirkman added that keeping the solution to the zombie apocalypse under wraps would allow for "The Walking Dead" to set itself apart from other shows that had done the opposite.

Kirkman did hint that this part of "The Walking Dead" might not remain a secret forever. He said that he might make some revelations years later about the elements that he is not planning to tackle in the story, like "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.