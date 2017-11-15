The Weeknd and Selena Gomez News: Abel Tesfaye Seen With Justin Bieber's Ex Yovanna Ventura; 'Jelena' Spotted on Another Date

Reuters/Brendan McDermid The Weeknd is enjoying the single life for now.

The Weeknd is enjoying the single life, as he was seen out with Justin Bieber's ex, Yovanna Ventura. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was spotted again on another date with Justin.

Last Friday, E! News confirmed that The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, had a night out with Yovanna at the Hyde in Los Angeles. The two were seen leaving the nightclub, seated in the backseat of Abel's car.

The day before, on the "Star Boy" singer's birthday bash at his Beverly Hills home, a source told US Weekly that Abel and Yovanna were holding hands all night.

"They were holding hands. He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands," the source disclosed.

Another source added that it seemed that Abel was showing off Yovanna to his guests.

"He was parading her around. He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night," the source revealed.

However, another person close to the "False Alarm" singer said that he just wants to have a good time for now being single and that he is not thinking of going into a relationship anytime soon.

As for Abel's behavior around Yovanna, the source explained that the music artist is just extremely affectionate.

"Abel overall is an affectionate dude whether it's his girlfriend or not. He has always been the romantic type," the source said.

While Abel is having fun with Yovanna, Selena is spending a lot of time with her ex, Justin, as well. A fan spotted Jelena strolling around in Los Angles together this week and shared a snapshot on Twitter.

Selena was wearing a purple dress with a denim jacket over, while Justin wore a laid-back ensemble with a yellow shirt and black pants.

A source shared with Hollywood Life that Selena has confidence in rekindling her relationship with Justin now than before.

"Selena feels secure in their relationship because he is making it easy for her to trust him completely," said the source.