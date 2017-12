Facebook/xfilesonfox Promotional image for 'The X-Files'

"The X-Files" has wrapped production on its upcoming 11th season.

This much was revealed by star Gillian Anderson, who plays Dana Scully, when she took to Instagram to share the news. The actress accompanied the announcement with a photo of her and co-star David Duchovny, who plays Fox Mulder.

Fans are undoubtedly looking forward to the new season, which Anderson describes as "quintessential 'X-Files'" in a recently released featurette. The clip also gives fans a glimpse into what the season has in store.

It can be recalled that season 10 opened up some lingering questions. While the previous season ended with some of them left unanswered, creator Chris Carter promises that this upcoming installment will provide some explanations.

"I think we have a really interesting, dramatic solution," he said in the featurette.

Apart from that, Carter teased that the antagonist known as the cigarette-smoking man will be explored further in the new season. He also reinforced the idea that the cigarette-smoking man is believed to be Mulder's father.

"We learn some interesting things this season about cigarette-smoking man, and I think those will be shocking," he said.

But, more than anything else, fans are likely just excited to see the dynamic of Mulder and Scully again. As Duchovny revealed, the season will "get back to the partnership and the banter that comes with that." And, as fans know, the two do not always see eye-to-eye.

"The juxtaposition between Mulder's belief and Scully's skepticism is not as black and white as it used to be, but she always is going to come back to science," Anderson explained.

As for other characters on the show, season 11 will also delve deeper into Walter Skinner's backstory. Mitch Pileggi, who portrays Skinner, previewed the conflict his character has with Mulder and Scully, though he did not reveal whether they will resolve it.

And, as previously revealed, a new character named Erika Price will be played by Barbara Hershey. Price is described to be "a powerful figure who represents a mysterious organization."

"The X-Files" season 11 will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.