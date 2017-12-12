(Photo: FOX) A still from "The X-Files" season 10.

Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully's (Gillian Anderson) relationship will continue to be complicated in "The X-Files" season 11.

In a brand-new featurette embedded below, the stars of the science fiction classic talked, or at least tried, to make sense of the nature of their characters' relationship in the new season.

Anderson said that Mulder and Scully are "friendly companions" and are not definitely estranged. She added that "The X-Files" season 11 will see them at least "closer" than they have ever been.

Duchovny was the coyer one, teasing that it is still "up in the air" much like everything else in the world of "The X-Files." The actor, however, stated that Mulder and Scully are "partners," but when it comes on the romantic level, he declared that talking about that will bring them to spoiler territory.

Either way, Anderson leaves fans with this remark:

I'd say we're kind of back to where we were originally, but without the sexual tension because we already had sex.

With "The X-Files" season 11 devoting a lot of time on the search for their son, dynamics between the two are expected to change. Add to that the fact that Mulder himself is facing death.

Meanwhile, the second season of the revival is expected to feature an episode that's one for the books as "The X-Files" veteran Darin Morgan, who is known for creating some of the craziest, most mind-boggling and memorable episodes of the sci-fi series, is writing it.

While not much is known about this installment except that "Veep" star Brian Huskey will be in it, Duchovny offered a hint to TV Line, who provided a first look image of the bonkers "The X-Files" season 11 episode.

What I personally love in [Darin's episodes] is that he hates Mulder. He's always trying to make Mulder an imbecile and the butt of every joke.

It's very difficult to figure out how to play Mulder in those episodes because he's such an ass, and I feel pressure to find that place where I can service how funny it is and still keep Mulder Mulder. It's a bit of a pressure cooker for me because I love Darin and I want his episodes to have integrity. I don't want it to just be this goofy thing like, "Oh, we're not The X-Files this week. We're winking. It's not really Mulder." I want it to be more than that.

"The X-Files" season 11 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.