5 Things to Know About the Pipe Bomb Saga

Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: FBI) Exterior of one of the suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats on Oct. 24, 2018. As many as 10 suspicious packages containing what looked to be homemade pipe bombs were sent to prominent liberal politicians, donors and critics of President Donald Trump this week. The packages have set off a new national media firestorm as the FBI is investigating the contents and looking for clues as to who could be behind them. While President Donald Trump has condemned the packages and called for a step toward unity, critics on the left have accused his harsh political rhetoric in which he has villainized the mainstream media and Democrat rivals of having "emboldened individuals to take matters into their own hands." In the following pages are five things to know about the ongoing pipe bomb saga.

Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: WIKI MEDIA COMMONS/MARLENE THOMPSON) This trip wire pipe bomb improvised explosive device simulator used to train U.S. military service personnel is displayed in the U.S. Army Training Support Center at Fort Gordon, Georgia. 1. What is a pipe bomb? A pipe bomb is another name for an improvised explosive device that is tightly concealed in a section of small piping filled with explosive materials and sealed off. The bombs rely on the tight containment inside the pipe to produce increased pressure to create a lethal explosion without the need for a high-level explosive. The explosion causes the pipe itself to break into fragments that create shrapnel that can kill or maim those in proximity. Additionally, other shrapnel materials are sometimes added to make the bombs even more dangerous. Bombs can sometimes be connected to a detonation timer. Pipe bombs have also been used by terrorists and militias across the world. Last year, pipe bombs were used in a bombing in Minnesota and an attempted bombing in Illinois.

Expand | Collapse REUTERS/Scott Audette U.S. President Barack Obama is joined by Democratic Nominee for President Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016. 2. Who received the devices? As of Thursday afternoon, at least 10 similar suspicious packages in yellow bubble-wrapped envelopes were received or intercepted by authorities over the course of this week. Each of the packages listed the office of Florida Rep. and former Democratic National Committee chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the return sender and included more than enough stamps for postage. Inside each of the packages were what appeared to be makeshift pipe bombs devices. Billionaire Democrat donor George Soros received the package in his home mailbox on Monday and it was believed to have been hand delivered. Discovered on Wednesday were suspected explosive devices addressed to former Secretary of State and Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton; former Democrat President Barack Obama; former Attorney General Eric Holder; and California Democrat and Trump critic Rep. Maxine Waters. CNN, a liberal news outlet that strongly opposes Trump, also received a package at its New York office addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, also an outspoken Trump critic. On Thursday, two similar packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden were intercepted in Delaware. A similar package addressed to the home of anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro was discovered at his Tribeca Productions film and television company in New York City early Thursday morning.

3. Were these 'hoax' bombs? Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: TWITTER/@Uncle_Jimbo) A suspicious device sent to the New York City office of CNN on Oct. 24, 2018. The New York Times reports that a law enforcement official has said that the devices were made with a 1-inch-by-6-inch length of PVC pipe that was filled what is believed to be pyrotechnic powder and broken glass for shrapnel. The bomb devices were also said to have a battery with a digital clock and a hot bridgewire initiator. As The New York Times notes, some bomb technicians who studied photos of the device sent to the CNN office claim that the bomb had the markings of fake explosives that would be more like the ones seen on TV. As one example, the digital clock was taped to the middle of the pipe. The law enforcement official that spoke with The New York Times said that "investigators were examining the possibility that they were hoax devices that were constructed to look like bombs but would not have exploded." Some in the conservative media have opined that that the packages could be a a liberal "hoax," which has led some in the left-wing media to decry such a possibility. The FBI is continuing the investigate the packages. On Thursday, a federal law enforcement source said that the FBI is focusing on leads in Florida. The 10 packages with the devices were not the only packages to have been deemed suspicious on Wednesday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that a suspicious "device" was sent to his Manhattan office. But the package was later cleared and determined that there was no device of any kind. It was only a letter and USB flash drive. In San Diego, a building that housed the San Diego Tribune was evacuated after suspicious packages were discovered near the front door of the building. The packages turned out to contain a shoe, two children's books, a football, an empty bag of chips and one hat.

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst) On the deadline day for U.S. citizens to file their income tax returns, a woman stands at the front of the line at a mobile post office near the Internal Revenue Service building in downtown Washington, April 15, 2010. 4. Mail screenings Most of the 10 devices didn't reach their intended target because they were either intercepted at post offices, mail rooms or by Secret Service personnel before they could do any harm. This happened as a result of screening procedures in place by the Secret Service, the US Postal Inspection Service and other entities. "The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday, "The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages, nor were they at risk of receiving them." As for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, it says that it investigated "an average of 16 mail bombs over the last few years," according to Wired. "The Postal Inspection Service has organized response teams nationwide for investigating suspicious parcels through our Dangerous Mail Investigations Program," the USPIS said in a statement. "DMI Inspectors are trained to recognize the common characteristics of suspicious mail and are highly proficient in the use of state of the art equipment to include portable x-ray machines." According to USPS, it has developed a "comprehensive approach to protecting the mailsystem by utilizing a targeted strategy of specialized technology, screening protocols and employee training." Despite the USPIS efforts, bomb technician Tony May told NBC 12 News that the postal service cannot scan every piece of mail for explosives. "No, there is no real screening done by the postal service when these things go through the mail," May said.

Expand | Collapse Pixabay/geralt US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the country from the Iran nuclear deal and reimpose strict sanctions had some side effects on American companies involved. 5. Liberals aren't the only ones targeted recently. Earlier this month, federal authorities intercepted packages that contained the lethal substance ricin that was addressed to Trump and five administration officials. The Justice Department has indicted Utah's William Clyde Allen for the crime. Earlier this month, a suspicious letter was sent to the Bangor, Maine residence of Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins. The author of the letter claimed the letter contained ricin. Although Collins was not present at the home at the time, her husband and dog had to be quarantined until their home could be cleared by a hazmat team. Collins had received much criticism from the left over her decision to vote "yes" in the confirmation vote of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.