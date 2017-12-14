'This Is Us' Season 2 Moves Return Date for 2018 Run, Nabs Best Drama Nominations

There will be a slight delay for "This Is Us" season 2's return for 2018. The show was originally set for a Tuesday, Jan. 2 comeback but NBC moved the date to Jan. 9.

The network did not cite any reason for moving the return of "This Is Us" one week later than its original schedule. The show has been on a winter-long break since its last airing on Nov. 28.

NBC also did not clarify if its season finale date, which was set for March 14, will change. "This Is Us" season 2 has eight episodes left for airing.

Creator Dan Fogelman detailed that the remaining episodes will be intense. One scene will play out for solid 12 minutes of drama with Mandy Moore (Rebecca Pearson) and her grown kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown).

"We find Kevin in rehab, and the family has arrived to hash things out in a therapy session," Fogelman teased. "It's very loaded," he said, adding that he had to round up the actors in his office after shooting that scene to make sure everyone was okay.

Fans waiting for answers, especially about the death of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), will get these with the return of "This Is Us." Fogelman also said there will be some heartbreaking surprises.

Meanwhile, "This Is Us" continues its winning streak for the second year in a row. It has three nominations from the Golden Globes for Best Drama Series, Best Actor (Sterling K. Brown) and Best Supporting Actress (Chrissy Metz). The show nabbed the same nominations from the Critics' Choice Awards. "This Is Us" also received nominations for Best Ensemble in a Drama and Best Actor (Sterling K. Brown) from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The drama remains NBC's top-rating show with around 16 million viewers week after week. "This Is Us" dominates the Tuesday night line-up.