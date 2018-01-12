'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: More 'Big Family Scenes,' 'Satisfying' Post-Super Bowl Episode Ahead

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

"This Is Us" season 2 returned with a heartbreaking midseason premiere where all the grownup Pearson kids shared a scene with Rebecca (Mandy Moore). And, according to co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker, there will be more where that came from.

The second season of the NBC drama series did not see much of the Pearson family in the same place together. However, that all changed in the winter premiere's therapy session scene. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Aptaker revealed that the back half of season 2 will have the Pearsons share the screen more.

"We have all of our characters on the same coast for a while and spending time together, and we get to more of these big family scenes that are such a part of our show and so much fun to make," he said.

While the episode certainly invited tears and offered a lot of character development, it did not delve into Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death. Fans have known for a long time about Jack's fate, but the show has yet to reveal the details surrounding it. Sterling K. Brown, who recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his turn as Randall Pearson, previously revealed that viewers will learn how Jack died before the season closes.

It has been speculated that Jack's death will be covered in the series' post-Super Bowl episode, but Aptaker refrained from revealing anything specific to THR. He did say that there is a lot of pressure riding on that episode, though he is still "really excited to hopefully deliver in a way that we think is going to be really, really satisfying and one of our most special episodes to date."

"I don't want to talk too much about what's gonna happen that night, because it's a really special and really surprising episode," he said.

"This Is Us" season 2 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.