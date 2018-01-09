Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

"This Is Us" fans know that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) is going to die, but the question of how has yet to be revealed. Thankfully, there is only a little waiting left to do.

Sterling K. Brown, who recently made history when he became the first black actor to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role as Randall Pearson, teased to E! News during the pre-show that fans will finally find out how Jack dies in the second half of season 2. "Before this season is over we will see how Jack Pearson dies. I won't say too much more about it, but there's only eight episodes, so it will happen soon," Brown said.

There have been many theories circulating online about the details of Jack's death. While there is no way of knowing the truth until the episode airs, it is believed that a fire is somehow involved.

In the meantime, the back half of the NBC drama's second season promises more intense and emotional moments in store. Series creator Dan Fogelman previously teased a heartbreaking scene featuring the three Pearson kids (as adults) and Kate (Mandy Moore) that lasts over 10 minutes. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown also previewed the scene, even going so far as to call it "one of the best things" they have ever done on the show.

"I'm telling you, there's gonna be some consequences and repercussions. It's going down," he said, before stopping himself from giving away any more details. "That's all I'm saying ... It's a really wonderful scene."

The second half of season 2 will open with an episode titled "The Fifth Wheel," which will see Randall, Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) sharing a heartfelt moment. In the past, Jack will take his family on a summer trip.

"This Is Us" season 2 returns tonight, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.