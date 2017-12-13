Facebook/NBCThisIsUs Promotional image for 'This Is Us'

"This Is Us" season 2 is currently on a break. But, when the show returns, fans can look forward to more drama and details about Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

Throughout the course of the second season's first half, it was revealed that Jack may have died in a fire. This has yet to be confirmed, and there are still questions surrounding the event. Fans need not worry, though, as series creator Dan Fogelman previews answers coming.

"We promised answers in Season 2 and we have eight episodes left, and it's all coming in short order," Fogelman told Deadline. "It will really be a heartbreaking surprise."

As for what else the back half of season 2 will have in store, the aftermath of Kevin Pearson's (Justin Hartley) DUI and Randall Pearson's (Sterling K. Brown) journey back to Memphis will be explored.

It can be recalled that the midseason finale saw Kevin getting a DUI, but it remains to be seen whether he ultimately ends up in jail for it. That said, Fogelman did tease a dramatic scene among the adult Pearson kids and matriarch Kate (Mandy Moore) that lasts 12 minutes.

"They just go at it in an interesting way that I had to call them into my office because there's some really serious acting going on. We find Kevin in rehab, and the family has arrived to hash things out in a therapy session," he previewed. "It's very loaded."

Randall, on the other hand, will travel back to Memphis. That is where his extended birth family is, and Randall will be connecting with them while he is there.

"We have a lot of real estate from Memphis, and we'll find our way back there," Fogelman said.

As for the return date of "This Is Us" season 2, it was initially scheduled to resume on Jan. 2, but the date was pushed back by a week. The second half will now premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 9, on NBC.