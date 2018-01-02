'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: The Pearsons Are Back Together

"This Is Us" is coming back next week on NBC, as episode 11 continues the sophomore season run of the award-winning drama series. The next installment of "This Is Us" will have the Pearson brothers and sisters coming back together.

It may be not the reunion they were expecting, but Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) are making the most of it, as shown in the teaser images released ahead of the episode by NBC's sneak peek gallery.

NBC "This Is Us" Season 2 returns on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Next week's episode, called "The Fifth Wheel" already has a plot summary out as well. Spoiler TV sums up the main events of the eleventh episode of the show, as fans can expect the Persons to have a reunion "under unexpected circumstances."

The Pearsons may not have been together for a while, but the three of them remain close enough to go to each other in times of need. As to what these "unexpected circumstances" are all about, fans can find out when "This Is Us" resumes on Tuesday evening next week on NBC.

As it is, the three of them can spare some time to look back when their dad, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), had a surprise for them one summer. Jack had the sudden idea to take them on a summer vacation — a welcome change of scene for the kids.

Next week is also a welcome change for the three of them in the present after all they have been through the past months. Randall was heartbroken when the young girl she was trying to adopt, Deja (Lyric Ross), had to go back to her real mom. On the other hand, Kate had a traumatic miscarriage when she fell in her bathroom, as recapped by Vulture.

Kevin, meanwhile, called off a wedding engagement and is still in the grips of his drug habit.

"This is Us" season 2 continues on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.