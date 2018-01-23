'This Is Us' Wins Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble for a TV Drama at the 2018 SAG Awards

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs "This Is Us" wins big at the 2018 SAG Awards.

NBC's "This Is Us" had recently won it's biggest award to date.

"This Is Us" is known to take its viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions. But just recently, its the show's cast members themselves that became emotional after receiving the Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the recently concluded 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

With their recent win, this marks the second time that they had won an award at the SAG and the first time to win in this category. More than that, their new award is also the show's biggest and most prestigious recognition to date.

With most of the cast members taking to the stage, it was actor Milo Ventimiglia, who portrays the Pearson patriarch on the show, Jack, who had accepted the award on behalf of the cast and thanked the people who they had worked with and made the show possible.

"The people that watch with us every Tuesday night and embrace the show that reflects positivity and hope and inclusion, we love you," Ventimiglia said in his speech. "Thank you very much," he continued.

But the award they had received isn't the only one that the show had taken home that night because Sterling K. Brown, who portrays Randall Pearson on the show, also took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor which also gave him the honor of becoming the first black actor to win the award.

"This is awesome," Brown said. "My cast has been so generous in celebrating me and this wonderful journey that I've been on that tonight we get a chance to celebrate each other, we get to celebrate together. This is the dream," he added.

Debuting back in 2016, "This Is Us" has ultimately become one of the most popular shows on television right now. "This Is Us" stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as Jack and Rebecca Pearson, as well as Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown as their children.