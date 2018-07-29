This Week in Christian History: Abraham Lincoln's Beliefs, Mother Bethel Founded, 'In God We Trust'

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) Former general and president of the United States of America, Dwight David Eisenhower. Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages. Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between. Here are just a few things that happened this week, July 29-August 4, in Church history. They include the founding of a prominent African-American church, Abraham Lincoln explaining his religious views, and the United States adopting "In God We Trust" as its national motto.

Mother Bethel Church Founded – July 29, 1794 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Mother Bethel) The doors to Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This week marks the anniversary of when Bethel Church, later dubbed Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, was founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Richard Allen, a Methodist preacher and former slave, founded the church, with its building being at a property located at 6th and Lombard Streets. "Facing interference from other Methodist congregations, Allen successfully fought in court for the right of Bethel to exist as an independent congregation," explained Phillyhistory.org. "In 1816, Bethel joined with other black Methodist congregations to found the African Methodist Episcopal Church in America. Bethel became Mother Bethel and Allen was appointed the first bishop of the church." In addition to its role in the AME Church, Mother Bethel was active in the community and also served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The current church building, constructed in the 1890s, is still on the same property in Philadelphia. Allen and his wife are interred on the property.

Abraham Lincoln Explains His Religious Views – July 31, 1846 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Public Domain) Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States of America. This week marks the anniversary that Abraham Lincoln, 14 years before he was elected president of the United States, responded to claims that he was not a Christian. In 1846, Lincoln was a member of the Whig Party and running for Congress to represent Illinois' Seventh Congressional District, eventually defeating Democrat challenger Peter Cartwright. During the election, Lincoln was criticized for not belonging to a church, leading some to claim that the future Republican president hated Christianity. In a letter addressed to voters, Lincoln explained that while religiously unaffiliated he has "never denied the truth of the Scriptures" and "never spoken with intentional disrespect of religion in general, or any denomination of Christians in particular." "Leaving the higher matter of eternal consequences, between him and his Maker, I still do not think any man has the right thus to insult the feelings, and injure the morals, or the community in which he may live," wrote Lincoln. "If, then, I was guilty of such conduct, I should blame no man who should condemn me for it; but I do blame those, whoever they may be, who falsely put such a charge in circulation against me."

United States Makes 'In God We Trust' Its National Motto – July 30, 1956 Expand | Collapse (Photo: Kevin Dooley) "In God We Trust" on U.S. quarter. Available: https://www.flickr.com/photos/pagedooley/1303402061 This week marks the anniversary of when United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law making the statement "In God We Trust" the national motto. Having signed a law that placed "In God We Trust" on national coins the year before, President Eisenhower signed P.L. 84-140, which also mandated that the motto be on paper money. "The first paper money with the phrase "In God We Trust" was not printed until 1957," explained History.com. "Since then, religious and secular groups have argued over the appropriateness and constitutionality of a motto that mentions 'God,' considering the founding fathers dedication to maintaining the separation of church and state."