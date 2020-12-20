This week in Christian history: Charlemagne crowned, friar defends Native Americans, Martin Luther’s wife dies This week in Christian history: Charlemagne crowned, friar defends Native Americans, Martin Luther’s wife dies

Christianity is a faith with a long and extensive history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, births, deaths, and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2 millennia of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown.

Here are three things that happened this week, Dec. 20-26, in Church history. They include the death of Martin Luther’s wife, the crowning of Charlemagne as Holy Roman Emperor, and a Dominican friar denouncing the Conquistadors' mistreatment of Native Americans.