This week in Christian history: Charles Finney ordained; Crusaders take Antioch; Dorothy Day

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are three things that happened this week, June 28-July 4, in Church history. They include the ordination of Charles Finney, Catholic social activist Dorothy Day signing an anti-abortion statement, and the Crusaders taking Antioch.