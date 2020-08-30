Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →
This week in Christian history: English pope dies, ‘Christ and Culture’ author born, early church baptism controversy

This week in Christian history: English pope dies, ‘Christ and Culture’ author born, early church baptism controversy

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Follow
St. Cyprian (200-258), the Bishop of Carthage who was martyred for his beliefs. | Public Domain

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are three things that happened this week, Aug. 30-Sept. 5, in Church history. They include the death of the only Englishman to be pope, the birth of a notable American Protestant theologian, and an early church debate on baptism.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries