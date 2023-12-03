Home Church & Ministries This week in Christian history: English pope elected, PCA holds first General Assembly, OVU closes down

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the election of the only English pope in Catholic Church history, the Presbyterian Church in America holding its first General Assembly, and the closure of Ohio Valley University.

