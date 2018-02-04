This Week in Christian History: Family Radio, Mass Crucifixion, New Bible Translation

Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post / Hudson Tsuei) Harold Camping, president of Family Radio, fixes his mic as he prepares for a live radio broadcast on Monday, May 23, 2011. Camping delivered his first public statement on Monday since his failed prediction that the rapture would occur on May 21.

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, Feb. 4-10, in church history. They include the launching of a high-profile fundamentalist Christian radio station, the mass crucifixion of Christians in Japan, and the release of a controversial Bible translation.