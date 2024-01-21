Home Church & Ministries This week in Christian history: US missionary leaves for Africa, first female Anglican priest ordained

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the excommunication of Pelagius, the ordination of the first female Anglican priest, and a black missionary leaving for Africa.

