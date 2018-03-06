Throwing a Lifeline to Women Considering Abortion

In the past 15 years, a total of 3 million women targeted by the abortion industry have reached out to Option Line — the nation's only fully staffed, bilingual, 24-7 pregnancy helpline — for life-saving help in an unexpected pregnancy.

Now, leaders at Heartbeat International, which runs Option Line, are calling upon supporters and others within the pro-life community to pray with them for the 19-year-old woman who brought the total to three million late last week.

"Jennifer," whose name is withheld for confidentiality purposes, reached out to Option Line on Thursday evening, Feb. 22, shortly after she found out she was pregnant.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/abortion-businesses-lose-3-million-women-because-of-option-line.html