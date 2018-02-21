'Tokyo Ghoul:re' Latest News: Anime Adaptation of Manga Series Sequel to Premiere on April 3

Tokyo Ghoul:re Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, “Tokyo Ghoul:re,” based on the Japanese dark fantasy manga series created by Sui Ishida.

An official premiere date has been set for the upcoming Japanese dark fantasy anime series "Tokyo Ghoul:re."

The announcement will officially be made in this year's 12th issue of Shueisha's "Weekly Young Jump" magazine, which is scheduled to be released this week. The anime series, which is based on Sui Ishida's manga series of the same name, has been set to premiere on Tuesday, April 3, at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX.

It will then air on Sun TV, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, and BS11 at a later time on the same evening. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site at a later date.

The series serves as a sequel to the 12-episode anime adaptation of Ishida's "Tokyo Ghoul" manga series. The manga first launched in 2011 on the "Weekly Young Jump" magazine, and it ended its run in 2014 with 14 collected volumes. The anime series was released in 2014.

The "Tokyo Ghoul:re" manga series was then launched in the same year and in the same manga magazine. It is currently ongoing and has been published in 14 collected volumes as of January 2018.

This sequel series tells the story of a man named Haise Sasaki, who is the leader of a special team of CCG investigators known as the "Quinx Squad." Sasaki will later be revealed as the new identity of series protagonist Ken Kaneki, who has become amnesiac as a result of the serious brain damage he received because of Kisho Arima.

YouTube/ 音楽映像 - マーベラス公式チャンネル

Every member of the Quinx Squad also seems to have undergone the same painful procedure, which has allowed them to gain the special abilities of Ghouls while being able to live as normal humans.

Pierrot is animating the series under the direction of a new director, Odahiro Watanabe, who has replaced Shuhei Morita from the previous series. Pierrot+ is also credited with animation production assistance. Series composition will be provided by Chuji Mikasano, who has also previously worked on the first two "Tokyo Ghoul" anime adaptations. She will also be writing the scripts.

The sequel series will also have a new character designer in Atsuko Nakajima, replacing Kazuhiro Miwa.

The ending theme, titled "Half," will be performed by Japanese rock band Ziyoou-vachi.