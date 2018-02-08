Tom Hardy Will Not Be Involved in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' Sony Confirms

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Tom Hardy's character was killed off in the finale of "Peaky Blinders" season 4.

Tom Hardy will not voice Eddie Brock in the upcoming "Spider-Man" animated movie. Rumors about Hardy being cast to voice Brock, a.k.a. Venom, in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" surfaced earlier this week, but a representative of Sony debunked the rumors and revealed on Wednesday that Hardy would not be involved in the project.

After news about Peter Parker appearing the movie came out, rumors about Venom also appearing in the movie spread like wildfire online, with many claiming that Hardy would be back to voice the character. Hardy is set to play Venom in Sony's live-action "Venom" movie as well, so many thought that the studio would also tap him to voice the character in the upcoming animated movie.

According to previous reports, both Peter Parker and Venom would appear in the film, but they would not be the focus of the story. Peter Parker will reportedly serve as Miles Morales' mentor in the film and will appear in just a number of scenes, while Sony was reportedly still keeping a tight lid on how much Venom will be involved in the project.

On Wednesday, however, Sony's social media relations reached out to Movie Web to confirm that Hardy would not appear in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse," and that Venom would not be featured in the film. The studio's representative also revealed that John Krasinski, who was also previously rumored to voice Peter Parker in the film, would not be involved in the project either.

For now, who will voice Peter Parker remains a mystery. In fact, most of the details of the film are still shrouded in secrecy, except for a few small details about its cast and crew. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse" is currently being produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who both helmed "The LEGO Movie" and are currently attached to direct "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" arrives in theaters on Dec. 14.