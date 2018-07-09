Tomi Lahren Warns Conservatives Will Lose, Alienate Many If They Fight Roe v. Wade

(Screenshot: ABC) Tomi Lahren in an appearance on "The View" on March 17, 2017.

Conservative Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren has again spoken out against efforts to overturn the legalization of abortion in America, admitting that she is going against many of her fellow supporters of President Donald Trump.

Lahren, speaking out in light of conservative hopes that Trump will nominate a Supreme Court justice in favor of overturning the 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, said that such a fight would be a "big mistake."

"Yes, the new high court vacancy is a huge opportunity for conservative values and principles, I get it. And I understand the passion behind the pro-life movement," Lahren said in her "Final Thoughts" segment on Friday on Fox News Insider.

"But to use conservatives' new-found power and pull to challenge a decision that — according to a new Quinnipiac poll — most Americans support, would be a mistake," she added.

Last week's Quinnipiac poll in question, based on 1,020 responses, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points, found that American voters agree 63-to-31 percent with the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

Lahren argued that there would be major legal obstacles to overturning Roe v. Wade, insisting that the fight is not worth having.

"Do we really want to fight for this, alienate Democrats, moderates, and libertarians, all to lose in the end anyway? That's a risk I don't think is worth taking," she continued.

"I'm saying this as someone who would personally choose life, but also feels it's not the government's place to dictate. This isn't a black and white issue and I would never judge anyone in that position.

"I believe the way to encourage someone to choose life is to treat her with compassion, understanding and love, not government regulation."

Kristan Hawkins, who leads Students for Life of America, pushed back against Lahren's warning.

"Hmm... didn't the government involve itself with abortion when 7 men invalidated dozens of state laws with Roe and Doe? Also, I'm sick of hearing the same old from Washington elites about how social issues aren't winning issues," Hawkins wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

"Just look at the exit polling data from 2016. Grassroots folks don't go knock on thousands of doors in the heat for less regulation. They knock on doors to protect life."

Last year, Lahren was suspended by and eventually left The Blaze, a conservative outlet founded by Glenn Beck, after she voiced a pro-choice position.

"I'm someone that is for limited government, so I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government, but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies," Lahren said in an appearance on "The View" in March 2017.

She added, "Stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well."

Beck, who is a Mormon, said in response that America's Constitution "clearly states to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity. Well, who are our posterity, if not our unborn children and grandchildren and great grandchildren."

"Our descendants and future generation, that's who the Constitution is securing the blessings of liberty for. Not just us," he said then.

Lahren clarified later that though she holds a pro-choice position, she does not advocate for abortion.

According to The Daily Beast, Lahren is set to have a cameo appearance in the upcoming "Roe v. Wade" pro-life film.

Crew members allegedly said that Lahren is set to portray Supreme Court Justice Blackmun's daughter, Sally — a Planned Parenthood volunteer who challenged her father on abortion.

Sources also told The Daily Beast that Christian actors Stephen Baldwin and Kevin Sorbo dropped out of the project after they received the script, deeming the movie to be too extreme, but Sorbo has described that as "fake news."

"Ah, fake news. Gotta love the Left," Sorbo wrote on Twitter on Friday with a link to the article.

"This is a great script showing how much the lawyers did to get Roe v Wade passed through our Supreme [Court]," he noted.