Home News Jonathan Evans, son of Tony Evans, installed as new leader of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship

Two months after elders at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas, formally restored their founder, Pastor Tony Evans, to ministry following an undisclosed sin, his son Jonathan Evans was formally installed as the church’s new lead pastor on Sunday.

Comfortably back in the pulpit of the 11,000-member church he started more than 48 years ago, Tony Evans, 75, preached with conviction about ministry transitions and beamed with pride as he passed the spiritual baton to his son, handing him the gift of his father’s Bible.

“This is my father's Bible. Well worn, used, because he loved God's word. Teaching it, preaching it, and executing it. What better thing for a father to give a son that can go to his grandson than the Word of God? So, I gift you my daddy's Bible. And I love you, and I'm proud of you,” Tony Evans told the 44-year-old.

Before gifting his son his father’s Bible, Tony Evans said he still believes “God still got something for Tony Evans down the line.”

“He still has a purpose for my life and gifts as long as He has me here. So don't feel bad for Moses, and don't feel bad for me because Joshua is going to lead you. But at the right time, God's going to take me to the mountain he has for me to keep His kingdom moving forth,” Tony Evans declared. “So hang in there with the new leader. Support him. Love him just as you did your founder.”

Jonathan Evans, a former professional football player who has five children with his wife, Kanika, thanked everyone who supported him in his journey, including his family. He charged congregants to continue building together on his father’s legacy, citing Joshua 1:3.

“And now [I] just say this. Joshua 1:3. Everywhere your foot treads, I have given it to you already. Just like I have done before with Moses. And so what we're going to do together, we have to do it together,” he said.

“If we want to experience what God has already done, then from this day forward, we got to go tread on it. And so I'm calling myself, my family, the congregation. This is not an installation for one person. It's an installation for the church, the future, and to go across the Jordan. It's time for us all to go tread in the place that God has for us so that we can let this community know there's a church in the neighborhood,” he said.

Pastor Tony Evans was restored to ministry by Oak Cliff Bible Church on Oct. 5 after stepping down a year prior for an undisclosed sin.

“Dr. Evans acknowledged in a public statement falling short of God's standard and a need to submit to the church's discipline and restoration process. We are pleased to report that Dr. Evans has fully submitted to the church's discipline and restoration process,” Chris Wheel, Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship’s associate pastor of outreach, stated.

Wheel said Evans' 12-month restoration program included counseling with outside non-staff professionals, pastoral mentoring, and stepping away from pulpit ministry. He said elders were satisfied that Evans demonstrated “evidence of genuine repentance and godly sorrow,” along with “humility and a renewed desire to honor God.”

“In alignment with biblical principles and unanimous affirmation of the elder board, Dr. Evans has successfully completed this restoration journey,” Wheel explained. “While he will not be returning in a staff nor leadership role at OCBF, we joyfully look forward to seeing how God uses Dr. Evans' gifts and calling to proclaim the truth of Scripture with clarity and conviction for the strengthening of the body of Christ.”