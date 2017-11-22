'Toy Story 4' Delayed? Writers Leave Project Amid Sexism and Racism Accusations at Pixar

Production for "Toy Story 4" might be marred by delays. Writers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack confirmed they left the project amid claims of sexism and racism in the work environment at Pixar.

Facebook/PixarToyStory "Toy Story 4," which will feature Tom Hanks and Tim Allen's voices, has a June 2019 theater date.

Initial reports stated that Jones dropped out because of alleged sexual harassment incidents from Pixar head John Lasseter. The latter immediately filed for a six-month leave of absence and issued an apology to Pixar workers who might have received "unwanted advances" from the executive.

Jones, however, clarified that Lasseter was not the reason why she left "Toy Story 4" and she was not sexually harassed. The writer and actress came out with a joint statement with McCormack saying their decision had more to do with the Pixar's culture against women and the minority.

"There is so much talent at Pixar, and we remain enormous fans of their films," the partners stated. "However, it is also a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice."

In 2015, "Brave" filmmaker Brenda Chapman discussed her experience while working at Pixar. She said that the story department hardly had any women on its staff. Animator Emma Coats also echoed Chapman's sentiments that whenever female workers at Pixar voiced their ideas, they were either shot down or pulled out of the project and replaced with men.

Meanwhile, the progress of "Toy Story 4" in pre-production remains uncertain amid these issues at the Disney company. Pixar's flagship animated film is supposed to be in theaters by June 2019.

A spokesperson for Disney stated they support Lasseter's decision to go on leave. The studio, however, did not address potential changes to the release date or production schedule of "Toy Story 4." Jones and McCormack's replacements as "Toy Story 4" writers were also not named and with Lasseter on leave, it's unclear who will steer the movie's production.