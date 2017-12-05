'True Detective' Season 3 News: Carmen Ejogo Enters; Matthew McConaughey to Return?

Facebook/TrueDetective Fans will have to wait and see if Matthew McConaughey will make a comeback in Season 3 of "True Detective."

There was a time when a third season for "True Detective" remained in limbo because of the huge ratings dip it suffered in season 2. Now that season 3 was given a "go" signal, fans of the series can expect things to pick up alongside new and possibly old faces resurfacing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Carmen Ejogo is set to join the season 3 cast and play the role of the lead female character, Amelia Reardon. Egojo also starred in the 2014 drama/history film "Selma," as well as "Alien: Covenant" released earlier this year.

The report also said that "True Detective" season 3 will revolve around the story of a macabre crime, right in the heart of the Ozarks, surrounded by a decades-long mystery. Egojo plays the role of a school teacher from Arkansas who is connected to the two children who disappeared in 1980. With the lead role, Ejogo will play opposite to Mahershala Ali, who plays state police detective Wayne Hays.

Meanwhile, Den of Geek reported that show creator Nic Pizzolatto will be in charge of writing the script for all of season 3's episodes, except for the fourth one, which he co-wrote with David Milch of "Deadwood." Moreover, HBO president Casey Bloys expressed his excitement for the upcoming season with Pizzolatto at the helm.

"Nic has written truly remarkable scripts," said the HBO boss. "With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier (director) aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of True Detective," he added.

Digital Spy, on the other hand, reported that Matthew McConaughey could possibly return next season. "I've talked to Nic about it," said McConaughey who plays Rust Cohle. "It would have to be the right context, the right way," he continued.

The actor also said that he misses playing the role and "watching him on Sunday nights." "I was a appy man when we made that for six months," McConaughey added.

"True Detective" season 3 does not have an official air date, as of the moment, though fans can expect HBO to release more details soon.